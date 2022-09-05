Eddie Izzard in glamorous display as she flashes legs in floral dress

Eddie Izzard, 60, looked lovely as she attended the premiere of Moonage Daydream wearing a white dress that was decorated with a pink, blue and orange floral pattern.
As Eddie posed for photographers at BFI IMAX in Waterloo, London, on Monday, the garment’s thigh-high split meant she flashed a hint of leg as she stood with one arm on her hip.
Eddie added some towering court heels in a baby blue shade that perfectly complimented the dress.
She wore her blonde hair slicked away from her face and brought the look together with some red lipstick.
Eddie’s outing comes after she announced that she hopes to stand as a Labour MP for Sheffield at the next general election.
Source link