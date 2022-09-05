From Pop Culture Expert to Web3 Consultant, Nicole Tremaglio Reflects on Her Entrepreneurial Pursuit of ‘More’

Nicole Tremaglio is a multifaceted entrepreneur, with a current resume that includes being a pop culture expert, podcast host, and Web3 consultant.

Nicole always knew that she had the potential to pursue more in life. In 2020, when the world went under lockdown, Nicole had just left her corporate job, switched careers, and got her start in the world of entrepreneurship. She was fully living life with authenticity. Today, Nicole defines herself as not being able to fit into a box and is working on diverse projects such as hosting Nicstalgia, a pop culture and nostalgia podcast, and creating content for Boys Club, a social club for the crypto curious. Through these pursuits, she aims to challenge the status quo and foster conversations that bring people together.

We asked Nicole about why surrounding yourself with the right people is crucial to success, why good leaders make it a priority to foster a sense of belonging, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”?

A: I’ve always felt “different” because I intrinsically knew I was meant for something “more.” My nonlinear career path, from corporate to entrepreneurship, was in relentless pursuit to figure out what that “more” consisted of.

On that journey, I went to college, got a job, worked in corporate, and checked off all the boxes of what society said I “should” do. Yet, I still wasn’t happy because my passion nor potential were met. My desire to challenge the status quo and shake things up was not well received in bureaucratic, hierarchical corporate environments where I did not fit in beyond surface level.

Ultimately, the rejection of not fitting in was not nearly as painful as living inauthentically, intuitively knowing I was not meant to fit in in the first place. Letting go of who I thought I had to be so I could step into who I truly am has been an incredible gift and allows me to be the best entrepreneur—and human being—I can be.

Q: What’s been the most unexpected part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: I did not expect the lockdown in New York City to happen one week after I left my corporate job in March 2020. Leaving a job, changing careers, pursuing entrepreneurship, and moving all at the same time was a major lesson in surrendering control and expecting the unexpected. This transition, albeit completely unexpected, was the catalyst for major personal and professional growth that started to bridge the gap between who I was and who I wanted to become.

Undoing corporate and societal programming and conditioning, releasing the resentment of unmet expectations, and seeing the value or learning lesson each obstacle presents has allowed me to grow at a rate I could have never anticipated.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: My biggest mistakes were not utilizing my strengths from my corporate job in my work as an entrepreneur, not prioritizing my mental health, and not having a solid course of action.

In wanting to distance myself from my previous role, I didn’t realize that my skills in operations were not only very valuable, but highly transferable. Making this change by applying my business acumen and ability to set up systems, structure, and process allowed me to ultimately succeed in working for myself.

Whether employed by yourself or someone else, do not make working more of a priority than maintaining your mental health. You will not do your best work if you are not in the right state of mind, so don’t force a situation that isn’t working.

Everyone told me having a business plan, a steady stream of income, and a financial safety net were essential, and I didn’t see the truth or understand the gravity that held. There’s a way to have security and stability without having to subscribe to an old-school, traditional work mentality. While enthusiasm is among my core values, it’s simply not enough when running a business.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: When you feel like your job function, company, or industry aren’t the right fit, it’s hard not to take it personally. My self doubt manifested as not speaking up for myself, not getting paid my worth, and going against my own better judgment in order to maintain the status quo or appease a workplace superior.

It’s very easy to think that something’s wrong with you, when in fact, you’re just not in the right environment. To overcome self doubt, define three or four of your core values. Mine are expression, enthusiasm, connection, and curiosity. Everything you do—every task you complete and every relationship you build—should be rooted in that core. The more you are consistently living by your values, the more self-assurance, confidence, and conviction you will have, and the less likely you are to succumb to self doubt or self sabotage.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: Who you surround yourself with will directly reflect how successful you are in business and life. I have a long-time accountability partner who understands how I operate not only as a business owner but as a human. It’s critical to have a close partnership based on honesty, transparency, and trust, where you hold one another to the standard of your highest self. We’re not afraid to have tough conversations because we are committed to ongoing growth and evolution rather than stagnancy or indecision.

I also have a group of friends, all fellow entrepreneurs, who act as expanders for one another. We help broaden each others’ perspectives, enthusiastically celebrate each others’ wins and lessons, and are the ultimate hype squad.

Entrepreneurship, especially as a party of one, is challenging. Staying eagerly engaged and on the pulse of what’s happening in your industry, surrounding yourself with the right people, and taking consistent, focused action are clear and direct paths to success.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: A misconception about leadership is that leaders have to have a particular title or seniority within an organization. In fact, the people who are not in traditional leadership roles have the best opportunity to act as up-and-coming experts, super-connectors, and trustworthy leaders.

Another misconception is that leadership is synonymous with micromanagement. The best leaders have open lines of communication and don’t gate keep information. They trust their people to get work done, but also to make mistakes and try new things. They are curious and ask questions without fear.

The best leader I’ve known entrusted me to make my own decisions, even if I had no authority or final say in a situation. She made me feel like I mattered, that I contributed to the organization in a meaningful way, and I was a part of something greater than myself. Good leaders foster belonging.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: Building a team and a support system means surrounding yourself with people with whom you have a mutual understanding, trust, and commitment.

One person, despite their knowledge or capabilities, cannot do everything alone. It is absolutely essential to have the courage to ask for help from your network. The difference between asking for help and asking for a favor is that the former implies an ongoing mutual benefit from the partnership.

It’s important not just to have connections, but to leverage them. The people in your network are rooting for you and are here to support you. They genuinely want to help and are invested in your success, just as you are in theirs. If you don’t feel this, you haven’t built the right network yet.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Know yourself and how you work, and build your business to your strengths. If you left corporate to get out of the box someone else built for you, don’t build one for yourself as an entrepreneur.

Remain steadfast and laser-focused in pursuit of your goals yet flexible in your methods, rather than having a rigid way of thinking without clear goals or realistic expectations. Fear of the unknown is normal, but approaching adversity or uncertainty with curiosity, not judgment, is a powerful catalyst for confidence, conviction, and self-awareness. You will be misunderstood, and that’s totally okay. Try your best and remember that your enthusiasm, optimism, and resilience makes you who you are.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences?

A: My journey has been nonlinear, challenging, eye-opening, healing, and a continuous adventure. Everything happens for a reason, even if I don’t see what that reason is at the time. Your career and life are always a work in progress. I’m excited for the opportunities and possibilities to come that I haven’t even imagined yet.

