Greater Manchester Police swoop to seal off park


The nature of the incident is not yet known but several police cars and a fire engine have been spotted at Openshaw Park in Bury.

The park is only around a mile away from the town centre.

A school has reportedly been closed after police extended the cordon down Pimhold Road, blocking people from accessing St Thomas’s C Of E Primary School.

Reports on social media say parents are being turned away from the school.

We have contacted Great Manchester Police for further information.

