Greater Manchester Police swoop to seal off park

The nature of the incident is not yet known but several police cars and a fire engine have been spotted at Openshaw Park in Bury.
The park is only around a mile away from the town centre.
A school has reportedly been closed after police extended the cordon down Pimhold Road, blocking people from accessing St Thomas’s C Of E Primary School.
Reports on social media say parents are being turned away from the school.
We have contacted Great Manchester Police for further information.
MORE TO FOLLOW…
Source link