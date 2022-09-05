Horror as dog charges into home before mauling Jack Russell to death

Shona O’Sullivan, 53, of Johnson Street says she has been left devastated by the attack from a Dogue De Bordeaux which ran after and chased her pet Princess into her home before attacking. The 12-year-old Jack Russell-cross died later at Blue Cross Hospital in Grimsby despite vets desperately attempting to save him.

Shona also suffered bites and scratches to her foot and was treated in hospital following the late-night attack at her home.

“I am still in shock and pain. I can’t get my head around that she is gone. Princess was my world. It is devastating.”

She told Grimsby Live she had moved from Reading six months ago to enjoy life by the sea in Cleethorpes. Princess was regularly taken for walks along the seafront and, every evening, they walked in nearby Sidney Park.

“I came for a day out in Cleethorpes and felt it was like home,” she said. Shona who lived alone with her pet dog said she has lost her voice due to “crying constantly”. But she praised the animal hospital where 12-year-old Princess was taken after the attack around midnight on Monday.

“I rushed her round to the vets at 1am. I was covered in blood. They fed her morphine. But her injuries were not survivable. They called me later to say she had died. I had to go to the hospital for a tetanus jab and I am on antibiotics,” the owner said.