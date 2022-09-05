Huge power cut hits 150 properties across UK city





It was believed a problem with cables has plunged parts of Newcastle into darkness. Northern Powergrid said the Eldon Square and Monument areas of the city were largely affected by the power cut, thought to have happened at 9am.

Multiple businesses and shops operate out of these areas, which are in the centre of the city, Chronicle Live reports. The Northern Powergrid website read: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105” Northern Powergrid also said that it was working towards restoring it as early as possible, with the estimated time at 10:15am. Engineers worked on the problem.

Eldon Square is a major shopping area in Newcastle. The premium shopping complex there was the largest city-centre shopping centre in the UK when it opened in 1976. There is a John Lewis and a Next in the centre, and a Marks & Spencers and a Fenwick nearby. Last month, it was warned the UK is braced for four days of power cuts and blackouts in January, as part of a winter contingency plan. The Government’s “reasonable worst-case scenario” plan shows that Britain could face an electricity capacity shortfall totalling about a sixth of peak demand. The shortage would occur even after emergency coal plants have been fired up, according to people familiar with the government’s planning who spoke to Bloomberg. This would mean the UK could be forced to endure organised blackouts for industry and even households. Under the plans, below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway could result in Britain needing to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas for four days.