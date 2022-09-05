Jane McDonald rules out finding love again after Ed Rothe’s death

On whether she had thought about whether or not she could be happy again, Jane went on to say: “Always, you are absolutely destroyed.”

She went on to say that watching her partner in pain was “terrible” particularly as she couldn’t help him.

“I’m a fixer, I’m a doer and I sort things out, but I couldn’t do what I normally do but you have to go on,” the singer added.

Following her heartbreaking news, Jane has since announced she will taking a step back from her work commitments after her current tour.