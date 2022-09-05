Luke & Leia Would Have Died Between Movies Without One Underrated Hero

The Clone Troopers of the Star Wars prequel era are among the saga’s most underrated heroes, with one Rebel Clone even sacrificing himself to protect Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in Legends continuity. The Clone, known as Able (formerly BL-1707), avoided being brainwashed into Imperial service and proved the inherent altruism of all Clone Troopers by joining the Rebellion for ideological reasons, seeing them as the true upholders of the Republic’s ideals rather than its successor state, the Galactic Empire. In the Rebellion comics, Able suffered a cruelly ironic fate that is arguably worse than death, but he did so to protect Leia and Luke, thus allowing them to eventually defeat the Empire.

Legends-era Clone Troopers possessed free will and truly believed in the democratic system of the Republic. While both canon and Legends Clone Troopers only served the Empire when Order 66 activated dormant brainwashing protocols, new canon delves into the mechanics of the sinister order in detail (explaining it via a brain implant) while Legends is more vague (implying another method of brainwashing was implemented). Whatever method was used elsewhere, Able never became brainwashed, as he had been stranded on Lubang Minor for most of the Clone Wars and thus was unaware of Palpatine’s fascist coup and the near-eradication of the Jedi Knights. Upon encountering both Rebel and Imperial forces, Able chose to join the Rebels, becoming one of their most elite operatives and a friend of Luke Skywalker’s.





Able’s valiant service to the Rebel Alliance came to a tragic end in issue 16 of Star Wars: Rebellion, by Rob Williams and Dustin Weaver. While on a mission with Luke and Leia on an unknown desert moon, Able was injured in a battle against Celeste Morne (an ancient Jedi who had been possessed by the spirit of the dark side-user Karness Muur) and her army of zombie-like Rakghouls. Despite a concussion and broken ankle, Able stopped at nothing to protect Leia and Luke, distracting Morne with a barrage of blasterfire which ended up saving the two Rebels’ lives but resulted in Morne turning Able into a Rakghoul. Able’s personality and memories were permanently destroyed by his transformation, rendering him nothing more than a puppet of the Sith – a fate that Able had previously avoided by joining the Rebels.





While Clone Troopers are often dismissed as little more than humanoid automatons – both in-universe and by parts of the Star Wars fandom – both new canon and Legends make it clear that even the most heavily modified Clones can and do think for themselves. Clone Troopers earned the trust of the Jedi Knights before Palpatine brainwashed them into betraying their friends and the Republic, tragically turning them into the mindless minions that they are incorrectly perceived as. However, this is just another of Palpatine’s crimes, and countless stories prove that Clone Troopers deserve far better.





Able became a true hero by serving as part of the Rebellion, ensuring its greatest heroes would go on to topple the Empire. Able’s transformation into a Rakghoul, however, ironically served a similar function to Order 66, only its effects are irreversible, turning a good man into a weapon of evil. At the end of this Star Wars Legends story, Leia and Luke Skywalker mourn Able as though he had died, knowing that their friend sacrificed himself for the good of the galaxy.