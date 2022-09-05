Man Utd boss Ten Hag has already improved five stars after Arsenal win

Diogo Dalot

A year ago, Diogo Dalot was out in the cold with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regularly picking Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the former Porto star.

But, 12 months on, and it’s the Portugal international who is now first-choice right-back at Old Trafford.

Dalot has always been good at going forward, in stark contrast to Wan-Bissaka.

Yet Ten Hag has started to morph the 23-year-old into an all-rounder, with Dalot showing his class at both ends of the field against Arsenal.

The right-back slot is now his to lose, and Wan-Bissaka’s time on the bench is set to continue for the foreseeable future.

