Meghan Markle’s ‘hero’ wardrobe item ‘transforms’ an outfit

Meghan Markle has a “minimal” style which incorporates lots of crisp white shirts, neutral tones and simple accessories. However, Miranda Holder, a fashion coach who is known for her viral TikTok style videos posted under the username @themirandaholder ‘Your Feel Good Fashion Coach’, told Express.co.uk that the Duchess has one “hero” wardrobe item which can “instantly transform an outfit”.

Miranda explained: “She does love the camel coat. Particularly when she was doing more work [in the UK].

“She wears that a lot and it’s a real style signature of hers. I think it’s one of those pieces that are quite a hero wardrobe piece and something we see with Meghan is soft tailoring, sporty-preppy tailoring and feel.

“The camel coat can instantly transform an outfit to make it appropriate for an evening out or an office setting

“She even throws it on over sportswear sometimes and all of a sudden she looks chic. That’s a great thing that readers could do to just add into their wardrobe because it works so hard for you.”

