Meta and Qualcomm team up to develop the metaverse

Meta and Qualcomm are teaming up to build the technology needed to deliver Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse dream.
Internet denizens spent the weekend ridiculing the Zuck for releasing another cringy video, this time of the Menlo Park boss sparring with a UFC fighter.
So when the Meta CEO and Facebook founder unveiled the Qualcomm deal, he probably hoped to land a heavy punch on any detractors doubting his metaverse vision.
Meta and Qualcomm announced the plans to deliver custom Snapdragon XR chipsets at the IFA 2022 conference in Berlin over the weekend. This expands their seven-year collaboration to develop augmented and virtual reality (VR) solutions to make up the foundation of Zuckerberg’s metaverse.
Zuckerberg said Meta’s development of the metaverse increasingly require specialised technologies for VR headsets, Meta Quest platform and “other devices.”
“The metaverse will be built by creators and developers making new experiences and interoperable digital goods [that will] unlock a massive creative economy,” Zuckerberg said via video link at the conference.
“It’s going to require advancements in connectivity, compute technology and hardware to bring all of this to life. And that’s where Qualcomm comes in.”
Market watchers are, at a glance, optimistic about Meta and Qualcomm expanding their metaverse collaboration.
“This is an exciting partnership for both parties,” Kelly Vero, founder at gamification company Core Game, tells Verdict. “For Qualcomm, this presents a really interesting opportunity for speed and go-to-market feasibility in the vein that they are best known for.
“But for Meta? This is a total doozy. A company that prides itself on its future forward metaverse vision, the reality of this partnership is in cementing that which makes us, the consumer, really excited: the future of XR and the metaverse is mobile.”
Adipat Virdi, partner at communications company Harbour Immersive, hopes the partnership will remove one of the biggest hurdles holding back the metaverse: clunky VR headsets.
“No one wants to wear a brick on their face and the tech is not advanced enough (yet) to facilitate a seamless user-friendly experience, ” Virdi tells Verdict. “Hopefully this partnership will mean that devices can become lighter, more versatile and meet commercial expectations.
GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.
