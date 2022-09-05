Nadal in fresh US Open injury scare with emergency break vs Tiafoe

Whatever Nadal did away from the court, it appeared to settle the veteran star in the second set as he returned to his normal playing style after appearing to struggle with his serve in the first and led 3-2 on serve in the second set as he attempt to claw back a set from Tiafoe.

Nadal, bidding to win the US Open for the fifth time, went into the tie with a win record of 22-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2022. He had beaten Rinky Hijikata, Fabio Fognini and Richard Gasquet on his way to the last 16.

He has already won the Australian Open, in addition to claiming his 14th French Open crown at Roland Garros.

It was believed the 2019 US Open winner was over his injury problems after making his return to the court at the Cincinnati Masters, where he reached the final before losing to Borna Coric.

But it remains to be seen whether he is in peak fitness condition after taking on the world No 26 Tiafoe, with concerns likely to be raised over what happened to his wrists in the match.