New game releases in September – Last of Us, FIFA 23, Modern Warfare 2





After a scorching summer packed with a surprising number of new game releases, September is here, and the silly season officially begins. In the countdown to Christmas, publishers rush to release all of their heavy-hitters for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. This includes a remake of a legendary PlayStation game, the final entry in the FIFA series, plus a colourful multiplayer shooter for Nintendo Switch.

Gerda – A Flame in Winter (September 1 for PC and Nintendo Switch)… A unique story-driven adventure game set in occupied Denmark during World War 2, Gerda – A Flame in Winter is the latest release from the makers of Life is Strange. While the gameplay and visual style is a little different to Life is Strange, fans can still expect a deep narrative experience where every choice matters. Inspired by real events, this powerful new release is not to be missed by fans who appreciate a strong writing and fleshed out characters. How far would you go to protect your loved ones? Last of Us Part I (September 2 for PS5)… The original PS3 release of The Last of Us set a new benchmark in interactive storytelling and characterisation – so much so that despite launching all the way back in 2013, it has arguably yet to be bettered. Fast-forward to 2022, and Naughty Dog has brought back the hugely influential game to the PS5, complete with a host of visual improvements, audio tweaks and accessibility features, not to mention the excellent expansion Left Behind. The £70 price tag makes The Last of Us Part I PS5 remake a tough sell for fans of the original, despite all of the upgrades. However, if you’ve never played The Last of Us before, then Naughty Dog’s remake is an absolute must-have masterpiece. NBA 2K23 (September 9 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC)… The annual basketball sim returns with a brand new game mode that spotlights the best of Michael Jordan. The Jordan Challenges capture key moments from the GOAT’s legendary career, complete with exclusive insight from the man himself. While the Jordan Challenges will provide fans with an entertaining distraction, the real meat and bones of the game can be found in modes like MyCareer and MyTeam, which contain all of the roster changes and quality of life improvements you would expect from the NBA 2K franchise.

Splatoon 3 (September 9 on Nintendo Switch)… While most shooters are drab, grey affairs set in dilapidated warzones, Splatoon 3 is a much more colourful prospect where the aim isn’t to frag your enemies, but rather cover each map with as much paint as possible. Splatoon 3 ups the ante, introducing triple-team battles into the mix for a much more chaotic experience. That’s on top of an expanded Salmon Run game mode, which tasks players with teaming up to overcome obstacles and defeat giant bosses. If you’re a newcomer to the series, you can learn the ropes with the brand new story mode, which gives players the lowdown on all the new items, weapons and customisation options. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta (September 16 on PlayStation/September 23 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC)… While the full game isn’t out until the end of October, Call of Duty fans can get a taste of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer experience by checking out the September beta. Taking place over the course of two weekends, the multiplayer beta kicks off on September 16, when it’s playable for PlayStation pre-order customers. It continues the same weekend for all PlayStation users, before opening up to Xbox and PC users the following weekend. As part of the beta, fans can expect a “robust multiplayer experience” featuring 6v6 gameplay across a variety of maps both big and small. That’s on top of various in-game rewards, which can be redeemed simply by playing the beta ahead of launch. Expect even more surprises to be announced during an imminent Call of Duty Next event in September. Return to Monkey Island (September 19 on PC and Nintendo Switch)… Combining fiendish puzzles with iconic characters and hilarious writing, the original Monkey Island is one of the most influential games in the adventure genre. It’s perhaps no surprise to see the series make a return in 2022, as creator Ron Gilbert introduces Guybrush Threepwood to a new generation of players. The sequel takes place many years after the events of LeChuck’s Revenge, with our hero adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. The surprise new sequel is said to bring classic point and click gameplay to modern platforms, not to mention context-sensitive interactions, reactive dialogue trees and an intuitive inventory system.

Session Skate Sim (September 22 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC)… After the successful return of the Tony Hawk franchise in 2020, it’s high time fans of the genre were treated to a brand new skateboarding game for modern systems. Largely considered as the spiritual successor to the Skate series, Session Skate Sim plays it relatively straight, utilising dual stick controls to represent each of your skater’s feet. With a realistic physics engine, the real challenge of the game is successfully being able to transfer your weight to build speed and land those tricks. With iconic locations such as San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia, not to mention a whole host of customisation options, Session Skate Sim should keep you busy for hours on end. Tunic (September 27 on PS4 and PS5)… Already available on Xbox and PC, Tunic finally makes its debut on PlayStation consoles, and it’s not to be missed. Paying homage to classic Legend of Zelda games, this action-adventure release takes place in a mysterious land full of ancient powers and deadly monsters. What I really like about Tunic is the unique way in which you can uncover its secrets. By finding pages of the instruction manual, you’ll discover combat tips, dungeon maps and puzzle solutions. Needless to say, it pays to explore. FIFA 23 (September 30 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch)… Truly the end of an era, FIFA 23 is the final EA game to feature the FIFA branding. From next year onwards, Electronic Arts will return with a new footballing franchise, titled EA Sports FC. FIFA 23 will offer fans plenty of new features and updates to get stuck into, including two World Cup modes – for the upcoming men’s World Cup in Qatar and next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not only that, but women’s club football leagues will be playable for the very first time, crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox and PC is finally being added and some major changes are coming to FUT, which not only revamps the Chemistry system but also adds a new mode called FUT Moments. While the game launches on September 30, owners of the Ultimate Edition can actually play the game a few days early, so stay tuned for early access updates.