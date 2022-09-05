Olivia Wilde arrives at Venice Film Festival without beau Harry Style

Olivia Wilde, 38, arrived at the Venice Film Festival today to join a press conference promoting the movie she recently directed, Don’t Worry Darling, which features boyfriend Harry Styles, 29, as the starring male.

However, feverish speculation began when the pair failed to arrive together, and when Florence Pugh, 26 – Harry’s on-screen wife in the movie – initially didn’t show up at all.

The pair stood separately at one of their joint photo calls, with Olivia dressed to impress in an exquisitely tailored lime green Chanel suit which offered a glimpse of her bra underneath.

Despite rumours of a feud between Olivia and Florence, it quickly emerged that the latter was simply running late, due to dashing straight from another photo call in a different country.

Florence’s action-packed schedule saw her touch down in Budapest for Dune Part 2, before quickly rushing to Venice, which is a flight or seven hour drive away.

Meanwhile Harry was completely dressed down in comparison to previous flamboyant photo shoots, in a cream pinstripe suit jacket and black trousers.

Olivia finally addressed feud rumours at the press conference, saying there is no bad blood between herself and Florence in spite of “endless gossip” and that her leading lady is a “force” to be reckoned with.