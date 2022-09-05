Pets may need extra support during the back-to-school transition

STOUFVILLE, ON — Getting into a new fall routine can be a stressful time for families as children return to school.

But the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society says the sudden change in schedule can also be difficult for pets.

Animals that have been used to having people around for the past few months may need extra support transitioning to being alone for much of the day.

Megan Holmes, the organization’s animal behaviour coordinator, says “A sudden change in schedule with longer time spent alone can be a big adjustment for our furry friends.”

It’s why the SPCA has released a list of tips to help pets cope by reducing their stress.

It suggests asking a friend or family member who your dog is familiar with to take your pet for a walk or at least check in on it.

Alternatively, an extra-long walk in the morning or a game of fetch may help tire a dog out before everyone heads out the door.

For cats, the SPCA recommends extra playtime with their favourite toy before the house empties out.

It says it’s best to start transitioning an animal in advance if possible.

This helps get pets used to what their new walk or playtime schedule will be, and when their meals will be served.

Other suggestions include:

when you leave the house, put on soft music designed specifically to help calm dogs or cats

place pheromone diffusers, available for both dogs and cats, around the house to help create a sense of calm

consider a “pet cam” to check on your animal while you’re away for an extended period

try having your dog or cat go to the same place in the house, such as their bed, when you leave to get them into the daily routine

hide high value treats around the animal’s area of the home to keep them distracted while you leave

leave the house calmly and quietly to avoid adding to your pet’s anxiety

Holmes says spending quality time with a pet as soon as you get home from school can also help alleviate their stress.