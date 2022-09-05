Pilot’s travel hack that will save you money every time

He stated: “This is an obvious trick but it’s one that many people miss.

“The airports know you’re a captive customer and they can charge £1.50-£3 for bottle which for a family of four is expensive.”

There is also no automatic right to tap water on a plane, the expert continued, however, “you’re allowed to bring an empty water bottle through security”.

The money saving expert listed the following UK airports as having water fountains: Heathrow (all terminals), Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol and Southhampton.

