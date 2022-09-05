Plumber says using simple device could save ‘fortune’ on gas bills

The professional, who has thousands of TikTok followers on his djmatrix101 account, regularly shares tips on how to reduce energy bills. He recently suggested homeowners use thermostatic radiator valves, which can be used to turn off or limit the flow of gas into the radiator while the central heating is on. This means homeowners can stop gas being wasted on rooms which are not being used, or which don’t require heating.

Valves still allow gas to pass through, reports Liverpool Echo, but the engineer said their metal rings can be tightened by hand to combat this.

Speaking on TikTok, he continued: “This device will save you money, if you know how to use it properly.

“Effectively a lot of people, when the switch the central heating on, they heat the entire house – so that’s every room in the house that has a radiator they are heating using their boiler. The vast majority of people don’t spend all day in bed, or in the bedroom.

“They get up, they go downstairs, they spend the day downstairs then they go upstairs, but the heating’s on all day.

“My advice is to go around every single room and [after installing thermostatic radiator valves] to switch them off if you’re not using the radiator.

“If you can turn of 50% of your volume of radiators, you will save 50% on your gas bill – it is that straight forward. If you’re not using your bedroom radiator, turn it off.”