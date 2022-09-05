Police confirm that hunt for James Smith Cree Nation suspect Myles Sanderson dates back to May | CBC News

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Saskatoon police confirm that they’ve been searching for James Smith Cree Nation suspect Myles Sanderson since May.

That’s when the 30-year-old stopped meeting with his parole officer and was classified as “unlawfully at large.”

Sanderson had been serving a nearly five-year federal sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats. He made parole, and then disappeared.

Police from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are still searching for Myles and Damien Sanderson, 31, who are at the centre of a dangerous persons alert across all three provinces after a string of fatal stabbings, according to an update from Regina police Monday morning.

In an update posted to Twitter at 7:36 a.m. CST on Monday, Regina police Chief Evan Bray said the two suspects are still at large despite “ongoing, relentless efforts through the night” from Regina police and RCMP officers to apprehend them.

Monday, Sept 5th morning update. The two suspects are still at large, despite efforts through the night by @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information that would assist in locating and safely taking Myles and Damien Sanderson into custody, we urge you to call police. pic.twitter.com/9DCJqo1Vj6 —@evanjbray

RCMP confirmed at a news conference Sunday afternoon that 10 people have been killed, with another 15 hospitalized, following a stabbing spree in 13 different locations in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

The two communities are within 60 kilometres of Prince Albert, and about 20 kilometres of each other.

“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said during the news conference.

WATCH | RCMP provide update on 2 suspects at centre of stabbings, dangerous persons report:

Sask. RCMP say at least 10 dead after stabbings, 2 suspects at large Saskatchewan RCMP say they are looking for two men suspected of stabbing multiple people in James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. Ten people are dead and at least 15 people have been hospitalized, police say.

Police say there’s no indication that the two men travelled out of the province.

Saskatchewan RCMP are expected to provide a written statement updating their investigation at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday.

Relationship between suspects unclear

The Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team from Manitoba’s east and west districts have been dispatched to assist with the multiple investigations, according to a spokesperson, with the possibility of more officers being deployed to Saskatchewan if required.

Police services in Alberta are also assisting in the search for the two suspects.

Sask. RCMP issued a provincewide alert Sunday, later expanded to Alberta and Manitoba, following stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. (CBC Graphics)

Damien Sanderson is described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Myles Sanderson is described as six feet and one inch tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say the relationship between Damien and Myles Sanderson is unclear.

According to police, the two men were last seen in Regina around 11:20 a.m. CST on Sunday, and were believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI, although they may have since changed their vehicle.

RCMP are searching for Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson. Damien is described as five foot seven inches, about 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Myles is six foot and one inch tall, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

The Federation of Sovereign First Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nation communities in Saskatchewan including James Smith Cree Nation, joined a chorus of people offering their condolences to the James Smith Cree Nation after the “unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people.”

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the Chiefs and Councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron in a statement late Sunday.

The FSIN also said it has been in contact with the federal government, which has committed to providing support to the communities.

The James Smith Cree Nation has asked for privacy.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who offered condolences Sunday to those affected by the stabbings.

The Government of Saskatchewan said in a statement late Sunday that it has activated Provincial Command and deployed victim services to the community.

It has also supplemented other law enforcement resources with 16 staff from the provincial protective services.

Support is available for anyone affected by the latest reports. The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to people across Canada.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.