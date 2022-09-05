Princess Charlene’s daughter cuts own hair along with brother’s





The Zimbabwean-born royal posted photographs of the haircut Princess Gabriella gave herself and Prince Jacques on Instagram on Friday. Princess Charlene posted the images to show off her children’s new look before they return to school on Monday.

She said: “Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! “Looking forward to school on Monday …” Royal fans on Instagram were delighted to see the images. Instagram fan account royal.monarchies said: “They’re so adorable ! You are a very lucky mamma Madam!”

While another account, forgracekelly, added: “Ahh Princess Charlene, they’re absolutely adorable!!” A third, psychiatristaynily, commented: “Such a strong woman you are.” Another account, bina87, exclaimed: “Oh gosh this will be funny when he went to school with this fresh cut.” While margot__photo said: “Luckily it grows back, but hide those scissors.” READ MORE: Royal Family: ‘Could barely stand up!’ Frogmore row erupts

Last year she showed up for a family reunion in South Africa after giving herself a makeover. Princess Charlene posted an image of her daughter’s new look at the time on Instagram. She said: “Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!! “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it.”