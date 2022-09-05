Putin reeling as Kremlin loses yet another key ally in Ukraine war

Chechnya’s President Ramzan Kadyrov appears to suggest he is leaving combat operations in Ukraine to take an “indefinite and long” break. The Chechnya President is the latest in a series of high-profile figures to abandon Vladimir Putin in his attempt to invade the entirety of Ukraine, dealing another blow to the Russian President.

Speaking in a video statement posted on his Telegram account, Mr Kadyrov said: “I just found out that I’m the longest living person among all the heads of subjects [heads of republics in the Russian Federation].”

Between chuckles, he said: “In the first place for 15 years already, I’ve been leading the republic [of Chenchya].

“We Caucasians, Chechens have this saying: ‘However respected and long-awaited a guest is. If he leaves on time, then it’s even nicer.’

“So, I think my time has also come.”