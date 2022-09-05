Redress for holiday cottage renters after false bike storage promise

Linda Walsh and husband Robin own valuable bikes and keeping them secure during their £585 week’s stay in north Yorkshire, was – understandably – a priority.

“Bike storage was highlighted in the cottage’s description, but there was nothing we could actually see,” they told Crusader.

“We contacted the owner and she offered no explanation, then asked a neighbour to offer us space for one bike in a shed, but that depended on him being there so it wasn’t suitable.

“The other garden shed alternatives she came up with were also far too small. The next suggestion was a locked garden accessed via another neighbour. We were also offered a small tarpaulin cover that was pretty dirty.”

The pair ended up having to store one bike outside and the other in the cottage’s narrow hallway. “It was a tight squeeze getting by,” they add.

When they complained on the grounds the cottage description did not match what they were led to expect and paid for, their request for a part refund, made through the letting agent Sykes Holiday Cottages, was refused.

In her rejection message the owner then mentioned there was a porch available for the bikes and in rather tortuous reasoning argued: “There was no explanation provided regarding ‘no bike storage’ because there is bike storage available.”

“But that entrance lobby was tiny, impossible to fit two bikes in, you would have to remove them to get in or out,” responded Linda.