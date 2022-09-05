Retired Antonio Cassano insists Erling Haaland is less of a player than team-mate Julian Alvarez

Ex-Real Madrid and Italy striker Antonio Cassano believes that Erling Haaland is not the best striker at Manchester City despite likening him to former Serie A stars Christian Vieri and Adriano.

The 22-year-old has started his Premier League career in brilliant fashion, netting two hat-tricks and four more goals in his first six games for the Citizens.

Cassano however, believes that Argentine forward Julian Alvarez has more ‘quality’ than the Norwegian, even with the comparisons to the former Brazil and Italy stars.

Antonio Cassano (pictured) has does not think that Erling Haaland is the best striker at City

Erling Haaland has started life in the Premier League by scoring ten goals in his first six games

Adriano was one of the most prolific forwards in Serie A during the peak of his career as he scored 77 goals in 180 appearances with Inter, Fiorentina and Parma.

Vieri, on the other hand, is thought to be one of the best Italian strikers in the 1990s and 2000s as he scored 142 goals in 264 Serie A games during spells at Torino, Atalanta, Juventus, Lazio, Inter, Milan and Fiorentina.

Cassano, a former Italy international, told Bobo TV on Twitch, which is hosted by Vieri: ‘For me Julian Alvarez is much stronger than Haaland.

Cassano has likened Erling Haaland to ex-Serie A stars Adriano (left) and Christian Vieri (right)

Cassano believes that Haaland is a similar player Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku (pictured)

‘Haaland will score 90 goals, he is very strong, he is a much stronger [Romelu] Lukaku but Alvarez is more of a player than Haaland, qualitatively he is stronger.

‘Haaland is not special, I see Adriano of Inter in Haaland, he has a bit of [Christian] Vieri’s progression.’

Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan in the summer after a poor second spell with Chelsea and has found the back of the net once in his three league games so far this season.

Alvarez arrived City from River Plate during the summer transfer window after the clubs agreed to the 22-year-old’s switch on deadline day in January.

Cassano believes that Julian Alvarez (pictured) has more ‘quality’ than Erling Haaland

The Argentine then stayed at River Plate on loan until the summer.

The Manchester club had to beat off interest from Serie A clubs Juventus, AC Milan and Fiorentina who had been linked with signing him.

The promising attacker has had a quieter start to life in England than Haaland, but has still managed to impress as he has netted twice in his four Premier League outings and once during the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool.