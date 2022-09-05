Royal Family LIVE: ‘Invitation declined’ Meghan & Harry in major snub

A royal insider has claimed Prince Charles invited the Duke and Duchess to stay on their upcoming trip to the UK, but the pair allegedly declined the invitation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the UK this week for a series of charitable events.

The royal insider said Prince Charles “hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour.

“The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

It comes after Meghan Markle last week claimed her husband had said he had “lost” his father due to the fallout from their breakaway from the Royal Family.

