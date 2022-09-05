Russia accused by Ukraine of forcing hospital patients in Donetsk into combat

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

Russia has been accused of forcing hospital patients in occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in combat.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Vladimir Putin’s army has been forcing injured and ill men into battle to compensate for the losses suffered by the troops.

It wrote on social media: “Forced mobilisation is currently underway on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian occupiers have found a new ‘source’ to replenish losses in manpower.

“For example, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army have started arriving at local hospitals and forcibly ‘discharging’ patients.

“In particular, they ‘discharge’ men of conscription age who are receiving treatment for various illnesses or injuries, including from taking part in hostilities.”

In the past day, about 300 Russian soldiers had been “liquidated” amid the ongoing invasion and the total number of Russian soldiers’ deaths since February is now in the region of 49,800 – the Ukrainian defence ministry said today.