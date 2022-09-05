Supermarket price rises hit financial crash levels

Of the 3,022 products tracked, the average cost of an item has gone from £3.79 last summer to £4.04 this year – or 25p.

Some of the largest jumps in grocery prices from the retailer have been butter (rising £1.01), chicken (£1.07), toilet paper (also £1.07), as well as dog and cat food (£1.11 and £1.01 respectively).

Iceland has begun offering “microloans” to struggling shoppers of between £25 and £100 on pre-loaded cards, to “help families manage their finances as the cost of everyday essentials continues to rise”.

Richard Walker, Iceland’s managing director, said last month: “When we see other people struggling, as so many clearly are in the current cost of living crisis, it’s only right for all of us to ask what we can do to help.”