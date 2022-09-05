This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

(Gray News) – Horror movie fans can celebrate the spooky season this year by watching some classic Stephen King films while getting paid to do it.

For the third year in a row, USDish.com is looking for a someone to watch 13 movies based on some of Stephen King’s scariest works. Whoever’s brave enough to do this will be rewarded with $1,300.

The Stephen King movies up for viewing are:

“Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)

“Christine”

“Creepshow”

“Cujo”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Firestarter” (original or 2022 remake)

“It” (original or 2017 remake)

“It Chapter Two”

“Misery”

“The Mist”

“Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)

“Salem’s Lot”

“The Shining”

The company will want the participant to take note of how they feel while watching the movies, especially during the scary scenes, and to share which movie is their favorite or least favorite. They’re also encouraged to share whether they will be watching solo or with a friend.

USDish.com said it wants to find a candidate who is detail-oriented enough to record their experience, with the option to share their scares on social media or a vlog.

You don’t need a degree to be eligible, but you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

You’re asked to tell the company why you’d be the perfect candidate for the job and what you hope to gain from the experience, aside from $1,300, when you apply.

For more information on the position, go to USDish.com.

