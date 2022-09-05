UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda risks human rights, court told

A UK government policy to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda will expose them to the risk of human rights breaches in a “one-party authoritarian state” that “repeatedly imprisons, tortures and murders” political opponents, the High Court heard on Monday.

A hearing this week will examine the legality of a policy to deport people to the African country, after a lawsuit was brought by those at risk of removal, three non-government organisations and the Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents civil servants.

The claimants alleged that removing asylum seekers to Rwanda would breach their right to be free from torture and inhuman treatment under the Human Rights Act.

The Rwanda policy, announced in April 2022 and previously endorsed by incoming UK prime minister Liz Truss means those who have arrived “illegally” in Britain since January 2022 would be eligible for removal. The move has been heavily criticised by many MPs from across the floor.

So far, no asylum seekers have been flown to Rwanda after the first flight in June was blocked by a court order by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. The scheme has since been on hold until its legality is determined by the courts.

On Monday, Raza Husain QC, barrister representing the asylum seekers who risk removal, claimed the policy “will wrongly deny asylum seekers their rights and . . . expose them to human rights breaches”.

He told the court that evidence disclosed to the hearing showed government officials had raised concerns about Rwanda’s human rights record before the policy was announced by the Home Office.

The court heard that one Foreign Office adviser had noted that: “Political opposition is not tolerated and arbitrary detention, torture and even killings are accepted methods of enforcing control too.”

Husain claimed there was also a risk of asylum seekers being relocated again to another country after reaching Rwanda. He added that a similar deal, between Kigali and Israel from 2013 to 2018, had been criticised by the UN and was later abandoned.

The claimants argued that Priti Patel, the home secretary, had “acted irrationally” in determining that Rwanda was, in general, a safe third country. They said the way in which the government had enacted the policy was unlawful because it circumvented parliamentary approvals that ought to have been obtained.

The government is opposing the legal challenge, arguing that Rwanda is a safe country. Lord David Pannick QC and Sir James Eadie QC, representing the government, claimed that the removal plan will crack down on criminal gangs who bring people to the UK.

In 2018, 299 people entered Britain via small boat journeys compared with 28,526 in 2021, they said.

“There is no risk of harm to any of the individual claimants in Rwanda,” the lawyers noted, adding that there had been no errors in government decision making in relation to the policy as the “procedure was and is fair and lawful”.

The home secretary “reached reasonable decisions, after reasonable inquiry”, they claimed.

The High Court will deliver its ruling after a second hearing in the case brought by Asylum Aid, a charity, which starts in mid October.