Ukraine LIVE: ‘Warehouse evaporated’ Problems mount for Putin as ba…

Last night Ukrainian president Zelensky thanked his forces for taking two settlements in the south along with a third in the east.

President Zelensky cited “good reports” from his military commanders and intelligence head.

He said:

“Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, earlier posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he said was in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.

“Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today,” Tymoshenko wrote on Facebook over a photograph of three soldiers on rooftops, one of them fixing a Ukrainian flag to a post.

Ukraine began the counter-offensive last week targeting the south, particularly the Kherson region, which Russia seized early in the conflict.

After Ukrainian forces’ intense shelling of clusters of Russian troops in the region, the Russians have banned movement of residents, forbidding them to cross the Dnipro River, the Ukrainian general staff said on Monday.

Russia has launched 25 missile strikes, and more than 22 air strikes, on military and civilian targets in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the statement added, keeping up its focus on establishing full control over the Donetsk region.”