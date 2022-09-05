US Open accused of bungle as Cameron Norrie left waiting in rain

The US Open has been accused of bungling their preparations for the rain as the likes of Cameron Norrie were left waiting in the rain as the main showcourt’s roofs failed to close in time. Norrie and ninth seed Andrey Rublev were initially expected to stop earlier in the second set for the roof to close as rain was expected but the plans were aborted, and the players were then forced to stop play for more than 18 minutes as the rain came in and soaked the court before the roof was shut, while players on Arthue Ashe experienced a similar issue.

Norrie and Rublev were delayed with the Russian leading by a set and break at 3-2 in the second as US Open organisers announced they would be closing the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof as rain started to fall. But after a short stoppage in play, both men returned to the baseline to continue toe match as the roof stayed open with organisers backtracking on their plans.

But minutes later it started to pour down with rain as the players sat down with the No 9 seed now leading 4-3 in the second set. Play was stopped for a second time as the roof was finally closed but the court itself had become soaked after organisers failed to close it in time before the rain came.

It left the British No 1 sitting on his bench for more than 15 minutes while the 24-year-old paced around as ballkids had to attempt to dry the court surface manually with towels. And there was a similar situation on Arthue Ashe Stadium with Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula in only the third game of the match, as there was a delay in allowing them to go off-court despite the guarantee of a 15+ minute delay for the roof to close on the main showcourt.

