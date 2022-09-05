US Open: Rafael Nadal knocked out by Frances Tiafoe in last-16 thriller in New York

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning a third Grand Slam title of 2022 were ended as American Frances Tiafoe produced a brilliant display to win their US Open last-16 clash in four sets.

Nadal, who was chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, was clearly hampered by the abdominal strain that forced him to withdraw ahead of his Wimbledon semi-final in July, but showed his trademark fighting spirit to create a thrilling spectacle on Arthur Ashe Court.

However, Tiafoe’s shot-making proved too much for the Spaniard to overcome, and the American came from a break down in the fourth set to seal a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory in three hours and 33 minutes.

Tiafoe advances to just the second Grand Slam quarter-final of his career, having reached the last eight at the Australian Open in 2019, and will next face Andrey Rublev after the Russian knocked out British No 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets earlier on Monday.

Image:

Tiafoe is through to a Grand Slam quarter-final for just the second time in his career





“I’m beyond happy, I’m almost in tears. I can’t believe it,” Tiafoe said on court in his post-match interview. “He’s definitely one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I really don’t know what happened.

“I came out not giving Rafa all the respect, I came out to win a tennis match in front of you guys.”

Tiafoe vs Nadal: Match Stats Tiafoe Match Stats Nadal 18 Aces 9 4 Double Faults 9 50% 1st serve in percentage 52% 76% 1st serve win percentage 73% 60% 2nd serve win percentage 56% 4/7 Break points won 2/6 49 Total winners 33 28 Unforced errors 26 119 Total points won 110

Despite having played just one match before the US Open after his Wimbledon withdrawal, Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, had battled through the first three rounds in New York to extend his Grand Slam winning streak to 22 matches.

The nature of his apparent physical struggles during Monday’s defeat has left doubt over whether he is likely to play again this year, with the Spaniard currently scheduled to feature at the Laver Cup in London later this month.

“I am going to try to be ready mentally,” Nadal said. “When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there.

“Tennis is a sport of position. You need to be very, very quick and very young.

“I was not able to create the damage I used to do.”

The 36-year-old had not been at his best in the opening rounds at Flushing Meadows, and his serve continued to be down on pace, while he appeared to only be comfortable directing it into Tiafoe’s backhand.

Despite Nadal clearly not operating at full flow, the entire match was fiercely competitive, with Tiafoe taking advantage of the only break point of the first set to take it 6-4.

Nadal left the court for a medical timeout at the end of the opener, and came out more aggressive in the second, eventually striking as Tiafoe served to stay in it at 4-5.

Image:

Nadal appeared to be hampered by injury during the defeat





Spurred on by a crowd that contained many supporters for either player, Tiafoe refused to let his level drop, and once more broke at 3-3 to go ahead, before twice holding serve to restore his lead.

There was drama at the start of the fourth, as with clouds gathering, tournament officials took the decision to close the roof on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in order to avoid a repeat of scenes earlier in the day, when a wet court had led to a 45-minute delay.

Rather than wait for five minutes while the roof closed, a decision was taken for play to continue, and Tiafoe, perhaps impacted by the changing conditions, was broken to give Nadal a 3-1 lead.

The American was visibly furious and earned himself an audible obscenity warning after directing a tirade at umpire Carlos Bernardes.

Image:

Tiafoe will face Andrey Rublev in the last eight





However, Tiafoe regained his focus quickly, and reeled off five straight games – including three successive breaks of serve – to seal a victory that makes him the youngest American to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Roddick was a finalist in 2006.

“When I first came on the scene I felt like a lot of people had a lot of expectations of me of how I would do and stuff like that,” the 24-year-old said. “I wasn’t ready for it, mentally I wasn’t mature enough for those moments, and these last couple of years when it hasn’t been on me, I’ve been able to develop.

“I have a great team behind me, and I’ve been putting my head down. I’m happy where I am in life in general. I’m able to do me, do it my way, and enjoy the game I love.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android