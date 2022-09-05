‘Woke and elite echo chamber!’ Democrats torn to shreds over Trump’…





Speaking to Express.co.uk, Simon Dolan, author of Trump: The Hidden Halo, slammed the Democrats as “self-immolating in a woke and elite echo chamber”. The former racing driver said that the Democrats wouldn’t win the next US Presidential election and would face a Republican “landslide” in November’s midterm elections.

However, Mr Dolan was particularly critical of the decision to authorise an FBI raid on the Florida Mar-a-Lago home of Donald Trump labelling it “laughable”. The founder of Keep Britain free raged that the decision was “as believable as the Russia hoax” and argued it was motivated by Joe Biden having the worst approval rating of a modern US President. Mr Dolan fumed that the former US President had been “baited and bullied” by the Democrats as a result of the raid any may be now considering a serious bid for The White House in 2024. He claimed: “The Democrats have been making their lives increasingly more difficult, and this latest move is emblematic of a party that won’t win the next Presidential Election.

“The unprecedented raid on the private home of a former President was shocking as it was laughable in its transparency, with the judge signing off the warrant having a questionable past. “Let’s trouble ourselves with the facts. Obama when he left office took 30m documents with him – the reason? “To digitise them for the national archives. “In over six years not one has seen the light of day. What did Trump take? Knowing him, memorabilia. READ MORE: Russian paratroopers abandoned by ‘drunken’ artillery officers

“What could possibly have promoted such an extraordinary act? Could it possibly be the timing – we are three months away from the midterms and Biden has just about the lowest approval rating of any President in modern history. “Following the raid, we have seen Trump’s polling numbers increase. “It is my belief that previously, Donald Trump had no intention to run in 2024. “However, the Democrats have now baited and bullied him into a corner, laying the groundwork for a Republic landslide in the midterms. “The ever impressive Ron DeSantis will happily sit on the sidelines should Trump run, and perhaps even as the Vice President. “DeSantis is a smart and savvy politician and will revel in the Democrats self-immolating in a woke and elite echo chamber from which now there is no escape.”