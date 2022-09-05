Yellowstone season 5: Dutton family exit sealed as boss drops spoiler

Could Beth be the “chess piece” Sheridan was alluding to? Again, the fan-favourite’s exit would leave a very unique-shaped hole in the hearts of diehard fans.

Then there’s the case of Jamie who – if Rip discovers he knew about the assassination attempts on his wife Beth – would undoubtedly risk a trip to the “train station”.

Or it may even be Rip himself who lands himself in hot water after a brief clip of him in the season five trailer shows him loading his assault rifle ready for war – but will he end up on the losing side?

Fans will have to wait until Yellowstone season five arrives to be sure but given Sheridan is making no secret of exits lying ahead, perhaps the fandom best brace itself for the worse.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network in the USA on Sunday, November 13. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.