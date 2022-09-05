Zelensky in emotional farewell to ‘great friend’ Boris





Mr Johnson, who has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal backers and staunch supporters in its war against Russia, will formally resign as Prime Minister tomorrow (September 6) with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace him. The outgoing PM thanked Mr Zelensky for his “leadership and friendship” during a telephone call between the two today (September 5).

President Zelensky tweeted after the call: “Had a summing up conversation with @borisjohnson in his current capacity. “On behalf of all [Ukrainian] people, I thanked him for his personal bravery, principles and a major contribution to countering [Russia’s] aggression. “I look forward to cooperation with a great friend of [Ukraine] in a new status.” Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship.

He said: “We also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood. “And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe, and … (that) would be a green light for every autocrat in the world that borders could be changed by force.” Although Mr Johnson leaves office tomorrow (September 6), his successor, Liz Truss, has vowed to continue Britain’s support for Ukraine. Mr Johnson also cautioned against any “creeping” attempt to normalise relations with Putin, saying: “This is not the time to advance some flimsy plan for negotiation with someone who is simply not interested. You can’t negotiate with a bear while it’s eating your leg.”

He added: “To all our friends, I simply say this, we must keep going. We must show as friends of Ukraine that we have the same strategic endurance as the people of Ukraine.” Since he was forced to resign in July, Mr Johnson has sought to shape his legacy around the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain’s support for Ukraine. He told MPs at his last PMQs in the same month: “We’ve helped, I’ve helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. “And frankly, that’s enough to be going on with. Mission largely accomplished. I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby.” He called on his then-unknown successor to “support Ukraine”, in parting advice delivered during his appearance in Parliament.