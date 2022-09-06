Alex Hales in line for England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow injury replacement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning

Alex Hales is in line for an England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow’s injury replacement.

Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form – and Jason Roy’s lack of – combined with Bairstow’s freak golf injury puts him in line for an international comeback.

The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, which then-white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said resulted in “a complete breakdown in trust”.

However, England men’s managing director Rob Key has made it clear Hales is now available for selection.

