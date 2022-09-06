Categories
Sports

Alex Hales in line for England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow injury replacement


Jos Buttler will lead the England side in Australia – watch the T20 World Cup in October, live on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 06/09/22 10:31pm

Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning

Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts on whether Alex Hales should return to England reckoning

Alex Hales is in line for an England T20 squad recall as Jonny Bairstow’s injury replacement.

Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form – and Jason Roy’s lack of – combined with Bairstow’s freak golf injury puts him in line for an international comeback.

The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, which then-white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said resulted in “a complete breakdown in trust”.

However, England men’s managing director Rob Key has made it clear Hales is now available for selection.

Eoin Morgan says Hales' quality has never been in question and that it's more the case of whether the team and selectors can trust him

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Eoin Morgan says Hales’ quality has never been in question and that it’s more the case of whether the team and selectors can trust him

Eoin Morgan says Hales’ quality has never been in question and that it’s more the case of whether the team and selectors can trust him

More to follow…

The T20 World Cup is live on Sky Sports this October.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.