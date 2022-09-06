Angela Rayner infuriates BBC viewers after ‘avoiding’ Jon Kay grilling

Rayner replied: “Well, I look at the last couple of weeks where we’ve seen Boris Johnson going around having his holidays, enjoying himself when the rest of the country have been absolutely petrified.

“I’ve got businesses locally who have been there since pre-war who are now saying that they will not be able to survive.

“We’ve got households that are struggling. To be honest, most people in this country at the moment are looking at that and thinking, ‘So what? What are you going to do to help the people in this country?’

“You know, they’re really struggling at the moment. So, yeah it’s great that all his mates are there to see him off.