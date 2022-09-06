Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping for Pets Supplies with Son Pax, 18

It looks like Angelina Jolie might be adding a new pet to the family!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted shopping at a pet store with her 18-year-old son Pax on Monday (September 5) in Los Angeles.

Angelina and Pax were seen leaving The Urban Pet supply store with a dog bed and a cage. Perhaps they are getting a new dog? A bodyguard helped them to the car and then drove the mother-son duo home.

If you didn’t know, Angelina has been working on her new movie Without Blood, her next movie as a director. Both Pax and his older brother Maddox, 21, worked on the film too!

“We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural,” Angelina told People about working with her boys, who had roles in the assistant director department.

