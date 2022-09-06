Car maker Aston Martin needs a £576m injection

The luxury firm offered new shares at a hefty discount to net the funds.
It said it would use the extra cash to cut debts and boost its balance sheet.
The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raising of £653.8million, making Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund one of the company’s largest shareholders.
Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, said: “This might simply be Aston Martin finding another piece of frayed rope to keep it afloat and avoid sinking completely into quicksand.”
