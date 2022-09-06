Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel outlines Aubameyang debut hopes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he will not risk Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night if he has any issues in training as the German weighs up whether or not to pitch the Gabon captain in for his Blues debut. The club’s new No 9 has been in training with his new team despite having to play with a mask due to a jaw fracture sustained when his Barcelona home was burgled.

Tuchel was finally reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund star on deadline day after chasing his signature for most of the summer. The 49-year-old has watched on as his current attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling struggle to score on a regular basis.

The club have lacked an out-and-out No 9 since Diego Costa, an issue that has persisted this season with Armando Broja the club’s only orthodox striker. It is hoped that Aubameyang could ease these issues and provide the reliable attacking output that the team has craved for so long.

As a result, Tuchel is keen for the former Arsenal skipper to make his debut for the club. He has been fitted with a protective mask to guard his damaged jaw and could make his Chelsea debut and start against Zagreb this evening.

However, the Blues boss has confirmed he will not take any risks with his new star and will manage his minutes on the basis of medical advice

