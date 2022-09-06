Chelsea boss Tuchel refuses to discuss Aubameyang debut after UCL loss

“Okay start, we don’t finish our half chances to put the game to bed. Then we concede one counter-attack which is too easy. Then yeah, we lose the match.”

“[There is] too much to analyse. I’m part of it. We are clearly not where we need to be. It’s on me, on us, we need to find solutions. At the moment everything is missing.”

When asked if his team is guilty of sinking in difficult moments, Tuchel agreed: ”It seems like this, it’s hard to argue against it.”

Chelsea face an uphill task in trying to qualify from their group, with difficult fixtures against AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg to come later on in the group stage of the competition.