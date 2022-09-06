Chris Pine Zones Out During Movie Festival And Has Fans Hysterical

As rumors swirl of behind-the-scenes drama, Chris Pine appears to zone out during his Don’t Worry Darling movie festival appearances and fans are hysterical at his behavior. Pine stars in the psychological thriller as Jack, the owner of a mysterious company that created the idyllic company town of Victory, California in the 1950s. Jack heads up a secretive project known only as the “Victory Project,” which a local woman named Jack begins to investigate the true nature of, putting her on the path to a dark secret.

Alongside Pine, the ensemble cast for Don’t Worry Darling includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Kate Berlant. Wilde is also directing the upcoming film, making it her second feature-length project behind the camera after the critically acclaimed 2019 coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. After over a year since filming wrapped on the psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling has made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, though fans are not as focused on its reviews as they are a different story coming from the event.

Following its world premiere, a video of Chris Pine conducting an interview alongside Harry Styles for Don’t Worry Darling in which the former appears to zone out at the latter’s comments began to go viral. Fans became hysterical as they took to Twitter and found other photos and videos of Pine looking to be very ambivalent about appearing at the festival, namely photos in which he appears nearby Styles. Check out the hilarious reactions below:

While conflicting reports about Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde’s troubles early into Don’t Worry Darling‘s production, with the former saying he quit while the latter says he fired the star, rumors are currently swirling about conflicts between Wilde and Florence Pugh. These rumors were only further fueled when Pugh’s representatives stated she would be limiting her press appearance for the film at Venice, though her scheduling conflicts on filming Dune: Part Two has been chalked up to the more likely reason for such. Other rumors have speculated that Pine acted as a buffer between Wilde and Styles, who began dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling, at the premiere along with Gemma Chan.





While Chris Pine zoning out is a plenty humorous takeaway from the Don’t Worry Darling festival premiere, the video of Styles appearing to spit on his costar is one of the most interesting from the event. Up to this point, most of the alleged conflicts from the set of the psychological thriller had revolved around LaBeouf, Wilde, Pugh and Styles, leaving many to wonder why Styles would spit on Pine, or if it’s simply a misinterpreted moment from the event. Though Don’t Worry Darling‘s early reviews have proven largely negative since its premiere, it will be interesting to see if this BTS drama drives audiences to the theaters when the film comes out on September 23.





