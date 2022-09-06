Categories
Demi Rose flashes ample assets as she changes into Hello Kitty outfit


Demi Rose Mawby stunned fans as she showed off her famous curves in a striking festival outfit.

British beauty Demi got dressed up in honour of the Burning Man festival, which is held in Black Rock Desert every year.

The glamour model left little to the imagination as she stripped down to just a bodysuit made from Hello Kitty stuffed toys.

She paired the pink and white one-piece with glittery nipple covers and a Hello Kitty crossbody bag.

To finish off the look, Demi added some white fishnets and pink goggles that matched her pink wig.



