Drivers urged to follow little-known car cleaning hack that saves fuel

Motorists who are trying to save money on fuel have been urged by experts to follow a little-known cleaning hack than involves air filters. The news comes as fuel prices remain high, despite dropping in recent weeks.

The RAC Fuel Watch indicates that drivers will have to pay 169.33p per litre of diesel and 183.49p per litre of diesel on average.

With that in mind, experts at Car Lease Special Offers have warned drivers about the consequences of not cleaning their filters.

Will Bullen, of Car Lease Special Offers, urged drivers to make sure their filters are clean, and if necessary, replace them.

Mr Bullen said: “Dirty air filters cause your engine to work harder than it has to, which means more fuel is used.

