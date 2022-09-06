Drivers urged to follow little-known car cleaning hack that saves fuel

Motorists who are trying to save money on fuel have been urged by experts to follow a little-known cleaning hack than involves air filters. The news comes as fuel prices remain high, despite dropping in recent weeks.
The RAC Fuel Watch indicates that drivers will have to pay 169.33p per litre of diesel and 183.49p per litre of diesel on average.
With that in mind, experts at Car Lease Special Offers have warned drivers about the consequences of not cleaning their filters.
Will Bullen, of Car Lease Special Offers, urged drivers to make sure their filters are clean, and if necessary, replace them.
Mr Bullen said: “Dirty air filters cause your engine to work harder than it has to, which means more fuel is used.
Motorists have also been urged to ditch premium fuels and opt for standard instead.
Retailers often claim that premium fuel offers performance and economic advantages and can even protect the engine.
In reality, unless driving a performance vehicle, drivers are unlikely to see many improvements – but they will pay an average of 10p more per litre.
By sticking to standard unleaded, drivers can save themselves £179.14 per year, according to experts at Peter Vardy.
Other fuel-saving techniques that drivers should follow include avoiding travelling during rush hour.
Avoiding traffic jams will prevent the car from constantly starting and stopping.
When a vehicle is forced to accelerate and brake all the time the fuel consumption is negatively affected.
By avoiding travelling during peak times and taking alternative routes drivers may not only expect a smoother journey but also improved fuel consumption.
