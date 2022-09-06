Expert spots Meghan Markle’s emotive ‘trick’ to connect with audience

“Empathy is not a single sentence or a couple of words, so it could sound patronising for being so focused on herself,” he added.

Nearly three minutes into the speech, and Meghan was “still speaking about herself” and Jesús noted how she “hadn’t changed the topic” to discuss gender equality, which is what her speech was meant to be about, as well as containing advice to young people.

“The first year I joined the delegation in Dublin,” Meghan said and Jesús commented: “Again, talking about herself. Let’s talk about the issues needed solving, let’s talk about the problems in the countries or three young leaders that have made a difference. No, I keep talking about myself.”

The expert said Meghan had seven minutes to “give an empowering speech and she made it about herself”.

Meghan then recalled a time when she met a woman from Eritrea and Jesús revealed how the Duchess made this particular story “about herself”.