F1 security staff caught on camera throwing flares on track

After beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to pole position by 0.021 seconds in Saturday’s qulaifying, Verstappen slammed the flare-throwers, branding them as “stupid”. The current championship leader said: “It’s just very silly to do. To hold flares, it’s nice but of course there’s a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid and also the person that did that got removed.

“Just don’t do that, it’s not good for anyone. You get thrown out so you can’t see the race and, for us, the session is stopped because it’s dangerous when there’s stuff on the track. You shouldn’t do it.”