Four lessons Celtic learned after losing returning to Champions League

Settle for less possession

Celtic must learn to settle for having less possession in the majority of their group stage matches. Postecoglou’s side are used to dominating domestically but cannot expect to do so in Europe.

Celtic were doing all they could to close Real down, as is Postecoglou’s philosophy. However, teams of Real’s quality are more than good enough to beat the press.

Use 12th man

For Celtic to have a chance of qualification to the knockout stage, they will likely have to win their remaining two home matches. RB Leipzig visit Glasgow on October 11 before Shakhtar Donetsk are the final side to travel to Celtic Park 14 days later.

They must use their home crowd to their advantage. The atmosphere was electric on Tuesday and certainly played an impact on both side’s performances, especially in the first half.

