Fury makes Joshua cash offer public to prove he isn’t ‘low balling’

In a video posted to social media, Fury told fans: “Hi guys, just a quick one, I’m being bombarded with messages on how much I’m going to pay AJ. Everyone’s saying 80-20, 70-30, 75-25. The actual answer is, I’ve offered him 60-40. 40 per cent of this amazing fight because I want this fight to happen.

“He doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it, he can’t say I’ve low-balled him and have offered his 20 per cent, 30 per cent. I’ve offered the people 40 per cent. Take it or leave it, let us know. Boom.”

The announcement comes after Fury offered to face Joshua in December following the news that Oleksandr Usyk would be unable to fight The Gypsy King this year. Originally Fury’s team were targeting a contest with the Ukrainian on December 17 but with the unified heavyweight champion still nursing injuries from his last fight with AJ, the undisputed bout has been pushed back to 2023.