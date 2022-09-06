Categories
Entertainment

Garry Marshall’s Contract Had a Clause Allowing Him to Cast His Friend Héctor Elizondo in His Movies


Director, producer, and actor Garry Marshall made some of the best Hollywood comedies. His sitcom Happy Days is one of the most successful TV series of the ’70s. The film and television legend, who died in 2016 at age 81, made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and formed enduring relationships with many actors. One of those celebrity friendships was with Héctor Elizondo. Marshall frequently collaborated with the actor, known for his roles as Dr. Phillip Watters in Chicago Hope and Ed Alzate in The Last Man Standing

For 34 years, Elizondo appeared in Marshall’s films, including The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman. The two were so close that Marshall wanted Elizondo to succeed and be part of all his films. To make that happen, the director added a clause in his contract stating his friend would always be guaranteed a role in his projects.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.