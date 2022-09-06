Harry speaks in German at Invictus Games launch with Meghan

A number of people, understood to be Invictus competitors along with their family and friends, stood on the top deck of the large ship, which flew the official flags of the games.

The couple were understood to be taking a brief sightseeing tour on the boat before heading to the Merkur Spiel-Arena for a press conference at which Harry is expected to deliver remarks.

Delivering a speech at the Town Hall reception, Harry, wearing a suit and white shirt, said he is “filled with such excitement” at the thought of the next Invictus Games having the backdrop of the River Rhine.

He said: “I can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenalin of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes.”

