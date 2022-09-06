Hero Cup: Team GB and Ireland to play Continental Europe to give Ryder Cup hopefuls team match play experience

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



The Hero Cup that is set to become golf’s latest tournament, and is the aim help with players gelling and getting experience before next year’s Ryder cup. The 10-man GB and Ireland team will be named by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

The Hero Cup that is set to become golf’s latest tournament, and is the aim help with players gelling and getting experience before next year’s Ryder cup. The 10-man GB and Ireland team will be named by Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

The DP World Tour has announced the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at giving European players experience in the format ahead of potential future Ryder Cup appearances.

Two 10-man teams comprising players from Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe will be selected by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, with the event taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15, 2023.

Donald will work with both teams in Abu Dhabi and will keep a close eye on the action inside the ropes across the three days, with the two team captains to be announced in due course.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald says he is ‘grateful and honoured’ to be given the opportunity to captain the European Ryder Cup team at next year’s tournament. Luke Donald says he is ‘grateful and honoured’ to be given the opportunity to captain the European Ryder Cup team at next year’s tournament.

The contest will consist of one session of foursomes, one session of fourballs and one session of singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session.

“One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup Captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains,” Donald said.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup Captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald played a key role in the launch of the Hero Cup

“I am therefore grateful to Hero MotoCorp and the DP World Tour for supporting the concept of the Hero Cup and I look forward to seeing the players compete at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January.”

The two teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, with performance on the DP World Tour Rankings considered in the player selection process.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, and Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director and the DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, after the announcement of the Hero Cup

The event will mark the start of the 2023 DP World Tour calendar and be the first of back-to-back tournaments in Abu Dhabi, with the Rolex Series event at Yas Island taking place the following week.

Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director and the DP World Tour’s Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The Hero Cup is another example of Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to innovation in golf and to our Tour in general. We are therefore extremely grateful to Dr. Munjal for his continued support and for backing this new event which is an evolution of our proud tradition of team match play events.”

The tournament shares similarities with the former Seve Trophy, which was a biennial golf event between a team representing Great Britain and Ireland and one from Continental Europe from 2000-2013.