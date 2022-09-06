Hershey’s Chocolate World rolls final credits on 4D movie

Some bittersweet news out of Chocolatetown.Hershey’s Chocolate World has rolled the final credits on its 4D Chocolate Movie. The last showing was Monday.The interactive movie allowed the audience to become part of an adventure through the Hershey’s Chocolate Factory alongside characters Hershey, Reese and Kiss.The closure is to make way for a new experience. That new addition is expected to open next summer in honor of Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary.

