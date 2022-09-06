‘Hugo’: Martin Scorsese Reminds Us Why We Need to Appreciate Silent Cinema

As one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time, Martin Scorsese has given us numerous classics tackling diverse themes. With works such as After Hours, The Last Temptation of Christ, The Age of Innocence, and Kundun, it is evident that his oeuvre is not just limited to mob and crime films. However, even with his directorial multifariousness, it is the family film Hugo that stands out as his most peculiar. Despite a wider audience base for the genre, this adaptation of Brian Selznick’s book, The Invention of Hugo Cabret, failed at the box office and seems to have been forgotten by most. That shouldn’t be the case. Hugo is a wonderful experience of discovery and enchantment, strengthened by its reflexive retelling of film history and a genuine love for cinema, particularly silent films.

The Magic of Movies

Scorsese approaches this enthusiasm for film through the titular character Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield), an orphan living in a train station after his father died in a fire. Hounded by a life of loneliness and labor, his only sources of comfort are an automaton, the artifact he and his father were trying to fix when he was still alive, and the memories of the movies they have watched. He eventually befriends an adventurous young lady, Isabelle (Chloe Grace Moretz), and sneaks her into a movie theater, as she admits to never seeing one. In perhaps the film’s most uplifting sequence, the pair enjoy the death-defying stunts in the Harold Lloyd movie Safety Last! as Isabelle’s face lights up with fascination and awe. The magic of the moving pictures is the essence of this moment, acting as the flux capacitor to the DeLorean that is the viewer’s mind. It is here where the audience is brought back in time to their childhood, to the lasting memory of when they first laid eyes on a silver screen. Unfortunately, they are caught by an usher and escorted out. Like Hugo and Isabelle’s enjoyment, the nostalgia of the audience is fleeting, and it brings them back to reality.





The other interesting elements of this film slowly unfold as it progresses. When the two of them finally make the automaton work, it draws a picture of the moon with its face grimacing due to a rocket ship stuck to its eye. As it turns out, the device was created by Isabelle’s godfather, Papa Georges (Ben Kingsley), later revealed to be the groundbreaking filmmaker, Georges Méliès, and the photo, a snippet of his quintessential creation Le Voyage Dans La Lune (A Trip to the Moon). It is in this unveiling that the meta-cinematic nature of the film is put front and center. It unravels itself as a film about films, an allusion to the great annals of silent movies as it presents in enchanting fashion the conventions of meta-cinema. Hugo does this in a multitude of ways.

Playing with Truth and Fiction

First, it blurs the lines between fiction and reality, mixing factual things about Georges’ life with artistic liberties. Georges Méliès really was a magician who turned to film as a career change while modifying his own version of a camera. However, he co-founded the studio Star Films with Lucien Reulos and not with his fictional wife, Jeanne. His decline also led to him working at a toy store at a train station, but his bankruptcy was not directly caused by the war. Rather, it was changing tastes and a botched contract with Charles Pathé that sealed his fate, with most of his film stock being burned and turned into shoe heels. Most heartbreaking of all is that while his rediscovery in Hugo translates into a rebirth of his career as a film professor, in real life, he died in poverty while suffering from cancer. Scorsese indirectly addresses these attempts at embellishing the filmmaker’s life by speaking to the audience and informing them of its fictionality. In a moment where Georges is re-examining his own failures to Hugo, he mentions that happy endings only happen in the movies. It’s ironic that a film that leans so heavily on formalism throws a haymaker of a meta-reality check.





Appreciation for Silent Film History

The central point of Hugo‘s reflexivity is in its allusion to, and subsequent hijacking of, film history. Akin to a child dressing up as their favorite superhero or movie character, Scorsese delicately appropriates the images of Le Voyage Dans La Lune and puts his own imprint on it. One shining example is the diegetic superimposition of Jeanne Méliès, George’s fictional wife, in several sequences of his films. The most notable of which is her inclusion as one of the divine beings admired by the astronomers upon their trip to the moon. This vampirization of the medium is most evident in three scenes; Hugo and Isabelle’s reading of Rene Tabard‘s book on film, the dreamlike flashback to Georges’ career, and his climactic speech as he is honored by the film academy for his contributions to cinema.





Upon the recommendation of the librarian Monsieur Labisse, the two friends head over to the film academy library and open Rene Tabard’s book, Inventer Le Reve (The Invention of Dreams). As they flip the pages, the screen presents an amalgamation of snippets from old silent classics such as Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat, The Great Train Robbery, The Kiss, and Intolerance among others. It is a slideshow of influence, pertaining to films that were essential to early cinema, and mesmerized and entranced the droves in their day. The scene meshes these old images together and births a postmodern scrapbook of film. Meanwhile, Georges’ reminiscence intricately shares the bliss of filmmaking and the agonizing pains of production troubles. It is a meta slice of a filmmaker’s life, a medium reflecting on its own creation, evolution, and eventual recreation. Perhaps the cherry on top of this is a cameo from Scorsese himself as a photographer, presenting a quite on-the-nose metaphor of his recreation of Georges’ life and work. Lastly, the end of the filmmaker’s speech of gratitude literally transitions from the fictional character in Hugo to the real-life maestro bowing his head in his work, The Untamable Whiskers. Ultimately, the sequence becomes the final stitch that sews Georges Méliès the text to Georges Méliès the real-life historical figure, artistically completing the new crafted image.





In essence, the picture simultaneously informs the audience of its own artifice, and uses the images of a bygone era to concoct something “new.” It brings a feeling of comfort and familiarity for those immersed in the world of silent film, and a marvelous glimpse into the dream factory for those who are not. Hugo is not just an innocent family film that tugs viewers’ heartstrings, but it’s also a romantic love letter to the early days of cinema. It is a palimpsest, urging audiences not only to appreciate but to learn how the films of today stand on the shoulders of those that came before them.